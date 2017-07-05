Expect great things at outdoor theatre event

Lovers of great theatre and the great outdoors are in for a treat when Chapterhouse Threatre Company returns to Solitude Park, Banbridge on Friday, July 21 from 7.30pm – 10pm.

They will be putting on their production of the Charles Dickens classic, Great Expectations.

Great Expectations is the unforgettable story of love, family and friendship set in the depths of Victorian England.

From the haunting marshlands of Kent to the bustling streets of Victorian London, this epic tale follows the fortunes of a young Pip as he falls in love, finds his fortune and makes his way in the world.

This beautiful romantic tale is brought to life with traditional music, full period costume and a host of colourful characters, from the dangerous convict Magwitch to the elusive Estella and of course, the eccentric and mysterious Miss Havisham.

One of the UK’s leading touring outdoor theatre companys, Chapterhouse are no strangers to Banbridge having visited the beautiful park with previous productions including Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and Sherlock Holmes.

This delightful free threatre event is suitable for all ages and everyone is encouraged to bring along a picnic and enjoy an unforgettable evening of culture in the beautiful outdoor surroundings. Seating is provided however you can bring a cushion or rug to add a little comfort to the experience.

Tea, coffee, soft drinks and tasty traybakes will also be available. Booking is not required, so why not spend some special time with family and and friends and come along to Solitude Park to follow Pip’s adventures of discovery and expectation in Dickens’ best loved tale.