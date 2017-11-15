Evening of reflection on impact of conflict

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart is hosting an evening of reflection in Brownlow House with three guests who have in different ways been affected by conflict.

The event is titled, “Everything Happens For A reason,” and will take place on Tuesday 5th December and will take the form of a question and answer session.

The three panelist’s will be Right Honourable Arlene Foster MLA, Mrs Brenda Hale and Mr Sammy Heenan.

All have stories to tell and will show how their experiences formed the paths they chose in life.

The DUP leader, Arlene Foster not only survived a bomb attempt on her life but her late father also survived an attack by the IRA.

She lives daily with the threat posed by terrorists.

Brenda Hale has just released a book entitled “I Married a Soldier” sharing her life experiences and how the murder of her husband Captain Mark Hale whilst serving in Afghanistan shaped the public figure she was to become.

Rathfriland man Sammy Heenan lost his mum at an early age and was brought up by his dad William, a former serviceman.

At the age of 12 his dad was murdered by the IRA on their Legananny farm in May 1985.

Speaking ahead of the event Carla Lockhart said, “I am deeply honoured that Arlene, Brenda and Sammy have agreed to take part in this evening of reflection to tell their stories.

“Whilst we want Northern Ireland to move forward we can use the experience gained by people who have been bereaved through conflict.

“We should never and will never allow the past to be forgotten.

“On the lead up to Remembrance Sunday we reflected on those who gave their lives in service of our country.

“Arlene, Brenda and Sammy have very personal stories for remembrance. “

Booking is essential for the event - to book email carlalockhart@outlook.com or contact 02838310088.”