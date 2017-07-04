Apology as roadworks take double the time to complete

The Department of Infrastructure has apologised after roadworks near Waringstown have taken almost double the allotted time to complete.

The £350k road improvement started on February 27 at the Hall Road/Anaghanoon Road junctions on the A26 Lurgan to Banbridge Road near Waringstown.

The work aimed to provide dedicated right turn lanes into both junctions and a new bus lay-by.

The alignment of the A26 Banbridge Road was also to be improved for the safety of road users. At the time the department said that work was expected to take ‘approximately 10 weeks to complete’.

However they did add that the planned dates for the scheme are ‘subject to favourable weather conditions’.

Paul McKitterick said: “Whoever is widening the road between Banbridge and Waringstown at the Donaghcloney junction...surely this should have been completed ages ago. It isn’t a motorway”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said: “Alterations to services, particularly to water mains, have resulted in delays to the work at this location.

“Final resurfacing is currently being carried out and the work will be substantially complete this week. The Department apologises for any inconvenience caused in the short term and expects that road users will see the benefit for these improvements in the longer term.”