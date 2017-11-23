Work will soon start on new college

Southern Regional College’s commitment to serving its communities across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) area has never been stronger, according to Chief Executive Brian Doran.

In a letter to The Leader Mr Doran said that, in Armagh and Banbridge, work would soon commence on a combined £50m investment in two new campuses.

“In Craigavon, we are preparing to deliver a new £45 million landmark facility with the imminent submission of our planning application,” he added.

“We are investing significantly across our local facilities and we are doing so strategically, with a clear focus on meeting the training and educational needs of a growing population.

“Our strategic plans for the three new SRC campuses are based on the best advice, experience and expertise available at a local, national and international level.

“They are the result of an extensive process of consultation, engagement and analysis and they reflect the desire of those within and outside SRC that our campus buildings properly and appropriately meet the needs of everyone.”

For more information on SRC and the facts around its new campus plans in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, visit www.src.ac.uk.