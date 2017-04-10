Students get Digital in Youth Programme

Students from Dromore High took part in the Digital Youth Programme where students get to compete for work placements in local digital businesses and learn from local Digital Ambassadors.

Students with strong interests and aptitudes in entrepreneurship are encouraged to explore the idea of setting up a digital business of their own in the future.

Teams from schools will pitch their digital project to a panel of experts at a showcase event which will also celebrate the achievements of all participants.

The programme was launched with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, in association with Young Enterprise and Digital Youth Programme.

The programme aims to encourage and cultivate a digital enterprise culture in the region but also enable over 500 students from 12 secondary schools to develop a stronger foundation in digital skills. Digital Youth will improve students’ knowledge and understanding of digital technology.