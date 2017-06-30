School bids farewell to Vice Principal

New Bridge Integrated College has bid farewell to its Vice Principal Mrs Paula Hasson, who is leaving the school after 20 years.

A very emotional farewell was expressed at the end of the school’s recent Prize Day.

As a farewell gift, Mrs Hasson was presented with four pictures each depicting a piece from the College crest handmade using Irish Carrickmacross lace.

They were presented individually by pupils, each picture representative of the different roles Mrs Hasson worked in over the years prior to being appointed Vice Principal.

One pupil, Kelsey McQuaid came back especially to thank Mrs Hasson and also paid tribute to her classroom assistant Mrs Irene McEvoy, who is also retiring after 18 years.

Speaking at the prize day, Mrs Hasson said: “I am sad to leave. Leaving is never easy but I am immensely proud of what has been achieved in those 20 years. When I joined there were just over 100 pupils here at New-Bridge and now we welcome over 100 pupils every year. I wish it could be more.

“I am so proud of the opportunities this school provides and the values it promotes for our pupils in its celebration of diversity. It truly is a school for all the family.

“The staff of this college have worked tirelessly to provide those opportunities and instil these values. I have enjoyed the friendship of so many staff down through the years and I want to thank them for their kindness and support throughout my time here.

“I have so many happy memories of New-Bridge - the musicals, the drama productions, the prize giving’s particularly one very special Christmas prize giving, the sports days, trips near and far, welcoming visitors to the College, meeting Barak and Michelle Obama and even a few of the lessons I have taught!”

Mrs Hasson is currently Vice Principal and BALC Co-ordinator. She was instrumental in establishing the school’s Learning Support department when she commenced in 1997 and was SENCO until she took up the Vice Principal role several years ago. She was also Year Co-ordinator and In addition to all her responsibilities she continued to teach and is a member of the Maths department.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are so very sorry to say goodbye to Mrs Hasson. She will be greatly missed by everyone in the College community.”