Politicians praise hard-working staff and students at St Patrick’s College

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly and Cllr Seamus Doyle have expressed their delight at the 100 per cent pass rate at A Level and GCSE achieved by the students of St Patrick’s College, Banbridge.

Councillor Doyle said: “These results are only achieved through the hard work of the students and by the excellent teaching skills of the staff.

“The ethos of St Patrick’s College is not only to ensure that each young person reaches their full potential intellectually, but also has a strong ethos of pastoral care. In this way our young people are best equipped to meet the challenges of adulthood.

“As the only post-primary Catholic Maintained School in Banbridge it’s vital the school has the support and confidence of the local community.”

Mrs Kelly added: “At our meeting with the principal we were delighted to learn that this September the number of first year applicants has soared by 101 pupils. This turn around in the school’s fortunes confirms our belief and continued resolve in the need to maintain this facility for the Banbridge community.”