New prefects for Dromore High

Dromore High School has appointed a new team of prefects.

The school has also appointed new head boys and head girls, as well as deputy head boys and head girls to serve during the year.

The new prefect team includes David Whiteside, Zara Malcolmson and Sarah Johnston who joined Dromore High for A Level having previously studying in Rathfriland High School. Charles Wright joined Dromore High for A Level having previously studying in Banbridge Academy.

A spokesperson for Dromore High said: “We wish these students well in their new role within the school.”