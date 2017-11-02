New Bridge staff sit on Brussels panel

New-Bridge Integrated College was represented by Mrs Anne Anderson, Principal, Ms Suzanne Harrison, Head of History and Mrs Eimear McKeown, Integration Coordinator at the WG Meeting #6: Non-discrimination and intercultural dialogue, European Commission in Brussels.

The New-Bridge representatives were part of a panel on intercultural and inter-religious dialogue moderated by Barry Van Driel, Secretary General of the International Association for Intercultural Education.

The expert group was working on promoting citizenship and the common values of freedom, tolerance and non-discrimination through education. Its mandate was to provide a forum for exchange on the key policy issues falling under the scope of the Paris Declaration.

Theschool was invited to participate in the event as a result of being recognised at European level following the announcement in May that New-Bridge Integrated College is the 2017 laureate of the Evens Foundation Prize for Peace Education. The inclusive and restorative practices of the school were acknowledged for promoting peace education which seeks to detect, recognise and share inspirational practices in the field of conflict management education. The Evens Award recognises efforts to respond to everyday diversity as well as to transform controversial subjects into a learning opportunity.