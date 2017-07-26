New Bridge Integrated wins prestiguous peace prize

New-Bridge Integrated College in Loughbrickland has been named the laureate of the Evens Prize for Peace Education 2017.

For this year’s biennial European prize, the Evens Foundation looked for strategies implemented in secondary schools for dealing with ‘hot topics’ in a constructive way and 13 high quality projects from all over Europe were selected for the shortlist.

According to the international jury of experts, New-Bridge Integrated College developed an impressive and strongly embedded project that continues to break new ground in relation to integrated education in Northern Ireland, and of which the approach is very transferable to other EU countries and contexts. The project arose in the polarized education system in Northern Ireland, but also integrates more recent problematics (social and cultural mix, mixed-ability students). It helps teachers to respond to everyday diversity as well as to transform controversial subjects into a learning opportunity.

The school will receive a cash award of €25,000, of which some is to be used to share their vision and good practices with colleagues in other European countries.