Local pupils mark Waterbus milestone

Pupils from Banbridge have been helping the Waterbus to mark an important milestone.

The NI Water double decker Waterbus has travelled the distance from Belfast to Beijing this school year. The busy bus has clocked up 4,971 miles travelling across Northern Ireland visiting local primary schools. That’s a distance that would take nearly 89 hours – or over three and a half days – to drive, assuming you were doing it non-stop.

Along the way, NI Water’s famous big blue Waterbus visited 162 schools across all counties and council areas, in cities, towns, villages and rural areas, including Banbridge, and nearly 15,000 pupils since September in another record-breaking year.

The year also saw another milestone for the Waterbus – in March, the 100,000 pupil mark was passed, representing a tremendous achievement in delivering what matters for our future generation of water users over the ten years that the bus has been visiting schools across Northern Ireland.

Anna Killen, NI Water’s Environmental Education and Outreach Officer, said: “It’s been a momentous year on the Waterbus, as we’ve had our busiest year yet.”