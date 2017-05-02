Join New Bridge on a Scarva run

Parents and teachers from New Bridge Integrated College have been busy rehearsing for a spectacular ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ event, which will be held next month.

The chosen couples will dance the night away to raise funds for the school, and a professional choreographer has even been on hand to create the perfect dance for the -pairs.

To help with fundraising for the special event, two of the teachers taking part - Miss Gallagher and Mr McGee have organised a Family Fun Walk/Run on Saturday May 20 at 11am from Scarva Tea Rooms to Acton and back.

The dancing duo have no previous experience and have been working really hard in rehearsals to ensure it will be a night to remember.

Miss Gallagher, who admittedly is very competitive, has said “We are in it to win it! We are going to steal the show!” While her dancing partner Mr McGee confesses: “I thought I had two left feet, but when I started dancing with Miss Gallagher, I realised I had four - hers on top of mine!”

As well as raising money for the ‘Strictly’ event, funds raised will also be donated to ‘Children in Crossfire’.

All members of the school and wider community are welcomed to join the fun walk/run. Registration is from 10.30am, and entry is £5 for Runners, £3 for walkers and children under 12 are free. There will be prizes for first female and first male runners over the line.