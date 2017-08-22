Gain new skills at Regional College

If you have just received your results and are unsure what to do next, then look no further than Southern Regional College (SRC) - the Best Performing College in Northern Ireland.

There is an extensive range of full-time and part-time courses on offer across the six campuses, including the campus in Banbridge.

These courses include A/AS Levels, Level 2 and 3 Extended Diplomas, NVQs, Access courses, Apprenticeships and Traineeships.

SRC offers a variety of further education courses in a wide range of areas from Business Studies, Music, Childcare, ICT, Science, Sports Studies to A-Levels in many subjects. Visit www.src.ac.uk to see the complete course listing.

A spokesperson for the college explained: “We want to help you take the next step to develop your career and further your employment prospects.

“By embarking on a further education course at SRC, you can greatly increase your earning potential and employment prospects - the more you learn, the more you earn.

“Many of our courses have been designed to ensure that upon successful completion, you have the skills and qualifications which employers are looking for.”

SRC apprentice, Armondas Tamulis, has been selected to represent the United Kingdom in the Wall and Floor Tiling category at WorldSkills Abu Dhabi.

The WorldSkills two-year selection process has seen competitors win regional heats, a national final, European finals and jump the final hurdle reaching the most testing international standards at a team selection showdown.

Armondasstudied the Level 2 and Level 3 course in wall and floor tiling and is no stranger to competitions and has previously won the NI Skillbuild and UK regional WorldSkills Gold Medals and the Montgomery Award from the Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers.

SRC are holding a ‘Clearing Day’ on Thursday August 31 at all main campuses from 11am to 4pm.

The event will enable those who have not been able to get a place on their first choice course to consider other options and will also give late applicants an opportunity to apply.

For further information on courses available at SRC, please call in to any of the Sourthern Regaional College campuses, including Banbridge, visit the website www.src.ac.uk or telephone 0300 123 1223.