Drumadonnell leavers’ assemblyol

A special Leavers’ Assembly was held in Drumadonnell Primary School on Tuesday June 27 at which the achievements of the Primary 7 pupils were recognised and celebrated.

Parents and friends of the Primary 7 children joined with the rest of the school for this special day in the school’s calendar.

The Principal, Mr. Keith Spiers, welcomed parents and friends and a programme followed, presented by the Primary 7 children and coordinated by Mrs. Wilson, the Vice-Principal and class teacher. The programme included singing, poems, instrumental items, sketches and film clips of the children sharing their primary school memories.

After this very enjoyable programme, during which the children displayed their wide and varied talents, Records of Achievement and leaving gifts were presented by the class teacher, Mrs. Wilson. Individual awards were also presented. Among the presentations was a new award presented by the recently retired Vice-Principal, Mrs. Jaine Minnis, to be presented each year to Nature’s Champion. The school was delighted that Mrs. Minnis was in attendance to make the first presentation of the award.

Mr. Spiers thanked the children for the contributions they had made to the school throughout the seven years of their attendance. He wished them well as they moved on to post-primary school, encouraging them to strive to reach their full potential.

A presentation was made to Mrs. Christine Scott who is leaving the school after a period of teaching one of the Primary 4 classes. Mr. Spiers thanked her for her hard work and dedication over her period of time in the school and wished her well for the future.

A presentation was also made to Mrs. Hannah Edgar to thank her for her assistance on the recent educational visit to York. Mr. Spiers spoke of her medical expertise being invaluable during the trip.

A very pleasant morning ended with refreshments prepared by Mrs. McDowell and her staff.

Individual awards included: The Wilson Cup for English Nicole McCully; The Spiers Cup for Mathematics Amy Johnston and William Weir.