Dromore beekeepers are buzzing about new course

Dromore Bee Keepers Association are offering an accredited beekeeping training for beginners in conjunction with the Federation of Irish Beekeepers which commences in January 2018.

The Preliminary course is aimed at those who have an interest in, or even thinking about keeping bees, but have not attended a course.

It covers the basics of beekeeping from setting up an apiary, acquiring bees, health and safety, hive management, swarm control, diseases and honey production.

The course will be held in Dromore High School and consists of seven evening classroom sessions commenting January 30 at 7.30pm and additional practical beekeeping sessions in the apiary in April/early May when it becomes possible to examine hives and manipulate bees.

The syllabus is available on http://www.irishbeekeeping.ie/index.php/about-us/education/examinations/preliminary-syllabus.

The Preliminary Examination comprises a half hour written paper and a practical Apiary Examination and will take place on Saturday May 26, 2018 beginning at 9.30am. You must be over the age of 16 to attend.

The fee for the Preliminary course Scientific is £100, which covers the seven classroom based evening sessions, three apiary practical sessions and the Examination Fee.

Course members are required to enrol as members of Dromore Beekeepers’ Association.

Membership normally costs £20 but a specially discounted rate of £10 will apply for the first year.

Association membership includes third party and product liability insurance, which is advisable for all those who keep bees.

If you are interested in finding out more about the course contact Robert McCreary on 028 4062 6104 or email robert@mccreary71.freeserve.co.uk.