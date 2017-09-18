Competition success for Academy pupils

Pupils from Banbridge Academy were among the winners in the Schools’ Bible Project 2017.

The competition has been running for over 25 years and attracts entries from schools across the UK.

Choosing from The Wedding at Cana, The Feeding of the 5,000, The Raising of Lazarus, The Last Supper or The Resurrection, pupils had to write a description of the incident in their own words as if they had been present.

Banbridge pupil Samuel Bailie was one of the major prize winners and will be invited to the House of Lords to receive his prize from Baroness Cox.

Runner up prize winners included: Cara Carlisle, Sophie Hampton, Naomi Hillis, Peter McGrath, Rachel Kirkpatrick, Emily Williams, Conor Lewis, Jenson Li, Thomas Clarke, Bethany Allen, Rhianne Bassett, Carolyn Grossmann, Anna Harris, Katie Gregg, Carly Ann Bell, Caitlyn Colgan, Ruth Douglas, Daniel McRoberts and Ellie Lindsay.