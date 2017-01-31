Carson award for two students

Two students from New-Bridge Integrated, Aoife-Marie Todd and Jessica Quinn, have been named recipients of the Carson Bursary 2017.

The Carson Awards are named in honour of the legendary Northern Ireland comedian Frank Carson who was a passionate supporter of integrated education. The Awards aim to support students who are interested in demonstrating what integrated education means to them through their creative talents. Principal E Lennon said: “We are delighted that two of our students, Aoife-Marie Todd and Jessica Quinn, have been awarded the Carson bursary for the academic year 2016/2017.”

Jessica Quinn

Aoife-Marie, an A Level Art student, and the youngest of six children, explained why integration has been a very significant part of her life.

“Meeting so many new people from different cultures, recognising our differences and respecting them; I have come to learn that everyone should be treated as equal,” she said.

“My eldest sister was one of the first students to join New-Bridge shortly after it opened in 1995.

“I remember distinctly listening to discussion about the risk it was for our family to attend a new school with little history and uncertain future.

“For me being part of integrated education means that we are making a significant step forward in moving to a better place for education in Northern Ireland.

“The ‘school for all the family’ is our school motto and it is only in my final year in New-Bridge that I have really thought about its meaning and understood the significance of this phrase.”

Jessica Quinn is a year 11 student and a team leader with the Anti-Bullying ambassadors. Jessica used her creative musical talent to compose a song entitled ‘Where Is The Love?’ to express what integrated education means to her.

Jessica’s lyrics reflect the excellent work the anti-bullying ambassadors do in the College community.

“‘People hurting people dyin’, kids you tease you see them cryin,……………’” she said. “These are some of the words I put into my song. These words echo how I feel about integration and how much our country has moved on.”