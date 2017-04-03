Banbridge student takes a second at Skillbuild NI

Banbridge student Daniel McBurney, who studies at the Newry Greenbank Campus came second in the Wall and Floor Tiling contest at the Skillbuild NI held at Southern Regional College in Portadown, recently.

He joined scores of other students from Southern Regional College (SRC) who won a record haul of awards at Northern Ireland’s premier construction skills competition.

A total of 17 awards were presented to SRC during Skillbuild NI, the prestigious annual construction industry awards for apprentices, which was also held at the SRC campus in Portadown for the first time.

At an event in which more than 80 promising students from right across Northern Ireland pitched their skills to win 11 coveted titles ranging from brickwork to wall and floor tiling, SRC sailed home with six first-place medal titles and six second and third-place medals combined.

SRC was duly awarded the Skillbuild NI Department of Economy Cup for the highest number of medals won in the competition as well as the Skillbuild NI Chairpersons Cup for the largest number of entries.