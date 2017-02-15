Drove at 102mph because he was ‘dying for the toilet’

A 26-year-old man who drove at over 100mph on the motorway because he was ‘dying for the toilet’ was banned from driving for two weeks last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Pavel Mensik, whose address was given to the court as Tandragee Road, Portadown, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess speed on November 30 last year.

The court heard that he was detected travelling at 102mph on the motorway between the Craigavon and Portadown junctions.

When stopped and cautioned by police the defendant was reported to have said: “I was dying for the toilet.”

Mensik pleaded guilty himself in court.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was no reason to be travelling at 102mph.

Imposing the two week ban the judge said it was to mark the seriousness of the matter.