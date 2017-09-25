Driver made a misjudgement

When he made a misjudgement about a car in front of him a 23-year-old man collided with the vehicle, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

John McGinley, Travellers Site, Woodville Street, Lurgan, was fined £200 for driving without due care and attention on June 8 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at approximately 4.50pm a road traffic collision took place at the junction of the Banbridge Road, Waringstown and Hall Road.

There were temporary traffic lights in operation and as the car in front of him was turning right into Hall Road a van driven by McGinley collided with the car.

The woman driving the car complained of a burning sensation in her neck.

A barrister representing the defendant said that when the lights turned green at the road works both vehicles were on the wrong side of the road.

He explained that McGinley thought that the car in front of him was going straight on but it turned at the junction.

The barrister said it was a misjudgement of the part of McGinley and it was a low speed impact with insurance details transferred at the scene.

He added that his client did not realise the driver was performing the same manoeuvre as he was doing at the junction.

Asking the court not to interfere with the defendant’s licence the barrister said McGinley ran a small landscaping business and needed to move around to secure employment.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he was satisfied this was a low speed impact in a temporary traffic arrangement.