Driver did not see woman pedestrian

When he was driving out of a filling station in Portadown a 69-year-old man did not see a pedestrian and collided with her, a court was told last week.

Michael Edward Convie, whose address was given as Derrylee Road, Dungannon, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention on March 7 last year.

He was also given six penalty points on his driving licence and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that around 4.20pm a woman was walking down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown past a petrol station when she was struck on the right leg by the defendant’s vehicle which was leaving the station.

He had been turning left and was looking right.

The injured party had to receive medical attention and had an injured knee which resulted in her right leg being put in plaster.

When interviewed Convie said his attention had been focused to the right and he did not see the woman until his car was moving.

A solicitor representing the defendant said it was a low impact collision after Convie did not look left and by that stage the pedestrian had walked in front of his car.

He added that his client lived in a rural area and his licence was essential to him.

District Judge Peter King said the defendant had no criminal record and no points on his licence and this was the first time he had been in any form of trouble for anything to do with driving.