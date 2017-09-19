Drink driver given 12 month disqualification

A 48-year-old man was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Jarlath Stephen Joseph McGeown, Balteagh Avenue, Portadown, was also fined £350 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on August 17 this year a police mobile patrol in Bridge Street, Portadown, saw a car crossing the white line on several occasions.

They pulled alongside the vehicle which slowed down and stopped.

There was a smell of alcohol on the defendant’s breath and he failed a preliminary test.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 69.

A solicitor representing McGeown said he had been driving for 15 years and never had any driving offences on his record.

He was deemed suitable for the drink driving course and if he completes it his disqualification would be reduced by three months.