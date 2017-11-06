District set for festive fun with ‘Our Story of Christmas’

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has launched its Christmas programme.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson, said: “The festive celebrations in the borough will commence with light switch-on events, twilight markets and of course one of the key highlights - the annual Georgian Festival in Armagh on 23-26 November.

The festive programme runs from mid-November through to Christmas Eve and is packed with events including Armagh’s Georgian Festival, Banbridge Makers’ Fayre, Sleeping Beauty Panto Spectacular at the Market Place Theatre, a live nativity at Tannaghmore Animal Farm, the Mystery of the Christmas Star at Armagh Planetarium, a Mid-Winter Tale and Winter Solstice at Navan Centre and Fort along with carol services.

“We are delighted to present a packed programme of unique events and fun festive experiences .

To ensure you, your family and friends can enjoy the packed programme of events, look out for the brochure being delivered to every home in the borough this week. For more details visit www.ourstoryofchristmas.com