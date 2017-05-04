Deputy Mayor praises ‘remarkable’ Duke of Edinburgh

As news broke that The Duke of Edinburgh is retiring from royal duties this autumn, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Deputy Mayor James McCokell spoke about this ‘remarkable man.”

Buckingham Palace announced the news saying the decision was made by Prince Philip himself and is supported by the Queen. The duke, who turns 96 next month, will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August but will not accept new invitations.

Councillor McCorkell met Prince Phillip and Her Majesty The Queen during their two day visit to Northern Ireland and the north coast in particular last June.

“The Duke of Edinburgh is one of the few surviving veterans of World War 2. He was there when the Japanese surrendered to the Allies and has served his Queen and country with excellence throughout a long and eventful life,” said Councillor McCorkell.

“He will be 96 in a few weeks time and he more than anyone else deserves to spend some time to himself.

“It was truly an honour to have met The Queen and the Duke when they visited Causeway Borough last year and my abiding memory will be of how down to earth Prince Philip was and how his thoughts were always for others.

“He is a remarkable man who has achieved so much and I’m sure everyone will wish him well in his retirement.”