Defendant feels ‘terrible’ over facts

Despite warnings to go on his way a 19-year-old man squared up to a police officer and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Emmet Stephen Patterson, Drumbeg, Craigavon, admitted the offence when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court that December 31 last year at 12.45pm police saw a group of people in North Street, Lurgan, and they were shouting loudly.

The defendant was being restrained by other members of the group.

Police spoke to the other males in the group and they continued on their way but Patterson said ‘twice a day every day twice a day’.

He walked past a constable but then turned and aggressively confronted the officer before squaring up to him.

Patterson was told to move on but ignored the warning and was arrested after he told an officer he would ‘knock his f—k out’.

The defendant pleaded guilty himself in the court.

When asked by the District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, how he felt after hearing the facts of the case he replied: “Terrible.”