Defendant ‘deeply sorry’ she left scene of damage accident

After reversing into a parked car causing £900 worth of damage a 22-year-old woman drove away from the scene, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Jessica Metcalf, Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, was fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving without due care and attention on November 14 last year.

Fines of £150 were imposed for failing to report an accident and failing to remain and she was given five penalty points.

The court heard that police received a report of a hit and run accident at Kernan Hill Manor in Portadown.

A woman said that she had parked her car in driveway of her home at 2pm and when she returned ten minutes later there was a dent in her car and her nearside brake light was broken.

The defendant was spoken to and admitted that she had accidentally struck the car after misjudging the distance between them.

She added that she panicked because her baby was screaming in the back of the vehicle.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she deeply regretted what happened and knew she should have contacted the owner of the vehicle.

She added that the amount of the damage came to £900 and that had been paid in full.

The solicitor said her client was deeply sorry that she did not stop and make inquiries about who owned the car.