Defendant asks for 5p cheque after he pays compensation

A 49-year-old man was given a conditional discharge last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after he paid compensation for a criminal damage offence.

Eamon Patrick Paul McAtamney, whose address was given as Drumellan Court, Craigavon, admitted assaulting a constable and criminal damage to a police car and cell on October 16 last year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that the defendant could come up with £138.45 to cover the criminal damage.

His barrister said that he had the money but he was 95p short.

From the dock McAtamney said he had a pound on him and handed it to his barrister.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant was owed 5p.

“Can you give it to me in a cheque,” said McAtamney.

On both charges Judge Kelly imposed a conditional discharge for two years.