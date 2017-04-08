Death of young man at Armagh leisure centre

A young man has died suddenly at the Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh.

The PSNI have confirmed they are not treating the death of the man - reported to have been in his twenties - as suspicious.

The leisure facility has been closed on Saturday while inquiries are carried out.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council issued a statement following the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened that a young man died in Craigavon Area Hospital in the early hours of this morning following an incident at the Orchard Leisure Centre on Friday evening (April 7).

“This is devastating news and our deepest, most heartfelt sympathies are with his family at this time.

“All relevant authorities were immediately notified by the council and the PSNI has confirmed that it is not treating the death as suspicious.”

The council said the centre will remain closed until further notice.”