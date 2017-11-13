Daughter had called 999 on her father

On two different occasions a 42-year-old man breached a court order by turning up at the home of his former partner, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Saulius Volskis, Union Street, Lurgan, admitted contravening a non molestation order at Charles Street, Portadown on June 26 and resisting a constable on the same date.

He also pleaded guilty to another breach of the same order on July 31 at Old Rectory Park, Portadown.

For each offence he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court heard that on June 26 at 4.50pm police received a 999 call from the daughter of the defendant saying that her father, who was banned from the house, had returned.

Volskis was found in the property and he was intoxicated and shouting.

It was confirmed he had breached a non molestation order by being present at the address.

He was arrested for the breach and resisting police and was unfit to interview until the following day.

The defendant admitted he had got in through an unlocked rear door and had wanted to stay in the house even though he was told he couldn’t be there.

On July 31 at 4.30pm police were called to a domestic disturbance at Old Rectory Park where the defendant was in the property of his ex-partner. He was not allowed to be there and was found in a bedroom.

A barrister representing the defendant said that alcohol was involved on both occasions.

He added there had been no incidents since the last occasion and there was no longer contact between the defendant and the injured party.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that breach of court orders was a serious offence because they were sought by someone in order to protect them, particularly in a domestic setting.

She told the defendant he had the opportunity to avail of the services of probation but failed to do so and she certified the sentences so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.