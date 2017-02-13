‘Damage to Tullylish bridge needs to be assessed’

There have been calls for Transport NI to assess the damage caused to the historic bridge at Tullylish.

Upper Bann Ulster Unionist Assembly candidate, Jo-Anne Dobson told the Leader that she had received a number of calls from local residents regarding the bridge.

It is believed that the damage occurred at the end of last year which has resulted in a large section being knocked off.

The bridge, which has stood for a couple of hundred years, is quite low in one section as a result of the damage occurred, which could be an issue for pedestrians.

Commenting the Upper Bann Ulster Unionist Assembly candidate said: “Local residents contacted me to express their concern that damage caused to the historic bridge had not yet been addressed despite it happening some weeks ago.

“I have written to Transport NI to raise the concerns of local residents and have requested that they conduct an assessment of the damage which has resulted in a section of the wall being knocked over.

“I have been told by residents that this damage occurred towards the end of last year.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “TransportNI is aware of the damage caused to Tullylish Bridge which occurred in late December 2016. The damage was caused by a vehicle which collided into the parapet wall over the bridge.

“TransportNI staff cleaned up the loose debris after the incident and a scheme to repair the damage has been added to the bridge maintenance programme.

TransportNI is liaising with the PSNI to try and establish the driver of the vehicle who caused the damage to enable the repair work to be recharged.”