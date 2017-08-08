Crowds flock to biodiversity fun day in Dromore

Families were buzzing with excitement when they made a beeline for the Biodiversity Fun Day in Dromore Park on Saturday August 5.

There was a hive of activities on offer, including birds of prey displays, bug hunts, craft workshops, nature activities, Bumble Bee and Freddy Fox characters and face painting.

Busy Bee and Freddy Fox and fans Ella, Tilly, Nate, Daisy and Megan at the Biodiversity Family Fun Day in Dromore Town Park �Edward Byrne Photography

The free event, which aimed to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity and conservation to a young audience, was organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.