Young driver nearly caused a collision going across junction

While driving in Banbridge a 22-year-old man drove through a junction causing another vehicle to brake to avoid a collision.

Jamie Curran, Leitrim Road, Hilltown, admitted driving without due care and attention on Newry Road and Rathfriland Road on January 12 this year.

The court heard that at 1.45pm the defendant turned near the war memorial in Banbridge where turning was not permitted.

He didn’t stop at a junction and another vehicle had to brake sharply to avoid a collision. Curran told police he did not see the other vehicle.

Handing in a number of references a barrister said Curran already had nine points.

He said a licence was essential to Curran who was well thought of in the community and was a hard working young man.

District Judge Eamonn King said that if he imposed the minimum three points this would bring Curran up to 12 points and on the totting up system he would be banned for six months.He fined Curran £90, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned him from driving for 14 days.