Young driver hit speeds of 90mph

Being brought to court was a ‘salutary lesson’ for a 19-year-old man detected travelling at up to 90mph on the A1 carriageway, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Ben Cornelissen, Ballyward Road, Ballyward, admitted an excess speed offence which happened on May 28 this year.

He was fined £150 with six penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 12.50am on the A1 police were passed by a car at the Outlet and it reached speeds of up to 90mph in a 70mph zone.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client studied at Rathfriland High, was an industrious young man and worked part-time with the National Trust.

He explained that Cornelissen had received a call from friends in Belfast looking a lift home.

He wasn’t too familiar with the road and had a momentary lapse.

The barrister added that his client’s licence was essential to him and this had been a salutary lesson for him.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the court took a severe view of excess speed cases involving young, inexperienced drivers.

He added that the defendant had an exemplary record and the prosecution indicated there were no aggravating features.

Judge Copeland said Cornelissen had been remorseful, had taken this matter seriously and learned his lesson so he would not disqualify him.