Woman was caught drink driving on the A1 carriageway

When police stopped a woman on the A1 they could smell alcohol on her breath, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Andrea Kirwan, Whinsmoor Park, Broughshane, was banned from driving for 12 months for excess alcohol in breath. She was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on April 3 this year at 4am police stopped a vehicle on the A1 dual carriageway.

There was a smell of alcohol from the defendant’s breath and she failed a preliminary breath test. An evidential test gave a reading of 81.

A solicitor representing Kirwan said she had taken some alcohol earlier but was still over the limited when she was stopped.

District Judge Eamonn King said he would give her credit for her clear record and plea at the first opportunity. He also certified her suitable for the drink driving course which, if completed, would reduce her disqualification.