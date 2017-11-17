Was taking child to a medical appointment when stopped

A 32-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for his sixth no insurance offence.

Steven McSloy, Greenan Court, Loughbrickland, admitted driving without insurance, not having a licence and not having a vehicle excise licence on August 30 this year.

For each offence he was fined £100 and banned from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

On the no insurance charge he was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court heard that at 2.50pm the defendant was stopped while driving on Main Street, Scarva and asked to produce his licence and insurance. He said he didn’t have a licence and there was no insurance for the vehicle.

A solicitor representing McSloy said that he had been taking a four year old child to a medical appointment.

She explained that he had made an arrangement for a friend to take the child but the friend had an emergency and McSloy foolishly decided to take the child to the appointment himself.

The solicitor added that this was his sixth conviction for not having insurance and her client had been sentenced at Craigavon court where he was told he was staring a period of custody in the face and he was extremely anxious after that.

She said McSloy was the owner of the car which had been seized by police and he didn’t seek to have it returned.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the judge at Craigavon had already spoken the defendant about his appalling record but he would take into account the chronology of the offending.

He told McSloy that the judge in Craigavon was quite right in warning him that he was heading for a custodial sentence.