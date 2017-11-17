Was 12mph over the speed limit

A 43-year-old Donacloney man was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Edward Watters, Winona manor, Donacloney, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £100.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown on April 19 of this year.

A fixed penalty was offered and he had to surrender his licence within seven days.

He later advised police he had lost the paper part of his licence and was given an extension.

The fixed penalty noticed was returned because both parts of the licence were not produced.