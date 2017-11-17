Warning on bogus callers from the local Housing Executive

Housing Executive tenants in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are being advised to exercise caution when answering doors to tradesmen at home.

Housing Executive’s Area Manager John McCartan said: “Tenants should be extra vigilant for bogus callers as theft is usually their aim especially as the festive period approaches. These bogus callers will frequently claim to be from a public body like the Housing Executive or a contractor.

“Residents should not allow anyone to enter their home without proper identification.”

The Housing Executive offers the following key advice to tenants: Our staff and contractors, and those from other public bodies will have a photographic identity card.

Check this carefully, if they have forgotten their ID card they will understand if entry is refused. If you are in any doubt at all, take no chances, and refuse entry.

Only a bogus caller will insist on entry without proper identification so:If you have a door chain or spy hole - use it, or look out of the window; Phone us on 03448 920 900 to check the caller’s details if they claim to be from the Housing Executive; You can also phone ‘Quick Check’, on 0800 013 22 90 a 24 hour freephone service to check the identity of the caller; If you are suspicious call the police on the non-emergency number 101.