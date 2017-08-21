Van limited to 60mph was doing 72mph

A van limited to a top speed of 60mph was travelling at 72mph on the A1 carriageway, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Alan Gilbert Robb (19), Rosebrook Grove, Carrickfergus, was fined £80 for excess speed on February 27 this year. He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was detected doing 72mph in a 70mph zone.

A public prosecutor said that for the class of van he was driving the speed should not exceed 60mph.

The defendant was offered a fixed penalty but failed to take it up.