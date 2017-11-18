Two men arrested after police seize drugs and ammunition

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have arrested two men following the seizure of an estimated £70,000 worth of suspected drugs in Banbridge last night (Friday, November 17).

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said: “Police stopped a Volkswagen Golf on the Newry Road, travelling northbound on the A1 in the vicinity of Banbridge, at approximately 9pm last night.

“Police carried out a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of suspected Class A and Class B drugs. Police also seized suspected ammunition and a number of electronic devices.

“Two men, aged in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences, including Possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and Possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. Both men remain in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.”

DI Gawley continued: “The PSNI is committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in serious drug crimes. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“Anyone with any information about drugs or any illegal activity should contact police by calling 101. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”