Two in court on shoplifting charges

Two women who have pleaded guilty to shoplifting offences will be sentenced early next month at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

In the dock at last Thursday’s local court, sitting in Newry, Margaret Maughan (32), Cainelea, Swords, Dublin admitted stealing electrical goods, a television, home ware and clothing to the value of £600 or thereabouts belonging to Tesco, Lurgan on July 10 this year.

Appearing alongside her was Margaret O’Reilly (58), Remount, Lusk, Dublin, who pleaded guilty to a total of four thefts.

She stole electrical goods, cosmetics, home ware and clothing worth £500 from Tesco in Lurgan on July 10.

On the same date she stole clothing worth £200 from TK Maxx, curtains and a picture frame valued at £110 from McEvoy’s Drapery Store, Monaghan Street, Newry, and speakers, jewellery and soft drinks worth £100 from B and M Bargains, Merchant’s Quay, Newry.

Christopher O’Reilly (30), Cainelea, Swords, Dublin, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence at Portadown Road, Tandragee on July 10 this year.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, released all three of the defendants on continuing bail to appear for sentencing on November 2.