Thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to house and car

Thousands of pounds worth of damage have been caused to a house and car in a ‘particularly nasty’ incident, say police.

It happened on the Clare Road, Waringstown overnight between Thursday October 5 and Friday October 6.

PSNI Craigavon said: “We need your help with a particularly nasty case of criminal damage.

“A car and a house on the Clare Road, Waringstown, were extensively damaged by spray paint, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“If you saw anyone in the area at the time, or heard anyone talking about it, please contact 101. The reference number is 196 of 06/10/17. Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”