Thought policy was renewed automatically

On the night he was detected for not having insurance a 37-year-old man obtained a new policy, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Karol Ziaja, Windyridge, Banbridge, was fined £200 for the offence, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

The court heard that police checks on a car on the Ballygowan Road, Banbridge, showed there was no insurance in place.

They spoke to the defendant at his home and the policy had lapsed on April 8 this year.

Ziaja told police he thought it was automatically renewed.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he obtained insurance on the very night he was detected.

It was a mistake on his part.