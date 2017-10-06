Teenager had bought car for small amount of money

Just after he bought a vehicle an 18-year-old man was involved in an accident in a car park in Banbridge.

Nathan Amor, Bronte Park, Loughbrickland, admitted driving uninsured on June 23 this year, not having a licence and not having a vehicle test certificate.

For each of the three offences he was fined £100 and banned from driving for six months. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

A prosecutor told Banbridge Magistrates Court last Thursday that at 11am a two vehicle damage only accident happened in the Coach Inn car park. The defendant was the driver of one of the cars.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client had purchased the car for a small amount of money.