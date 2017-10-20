Suspended sentence on motoring charge

A 23-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a motoring offence.

He was Christopher David Walker, Millar Park, Lawrencetown. For driving while unfit through drink or drugs on May 6 this year he was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for three years, fined £200 and banned from driving for three years.

A fined of £100 and a £15 offender’s levy were imposed for unlawful possession of cannabis on June 25.

The court heard that on May 6 police saw the defendant driving in a car park in Banbridge and as his vehicle left the front wheels of the vehicle were spinning.

It headed off in the direction of Lawrencetown reaching speeds of 65mph and veering onto the wrong side of the road. When police stopped him they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

Walker provided a blood sample and it tested positive for cannabis and diazepam in his bloodstream.

On June 25 at 3.40pm police found a small bag of cannabis in the driver’s side door pocket of a car.

A barrister representing the defendant said that the day before last Thursday’s court his client had been banned from driving for three years at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He explained that these offences happened during a period when his relationship with his partner had broken down he was denied access to his child.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told the defendant this was his third conviction for drink or drug driving charge in the last three years and he was facing a custodial sentence. He added that he was impressed Walker was seeking help with his addiction issues.