Stole whiskey and cider on a day out in Banbridge

After walking out of a store in Banbridge without paying for whiskey and cider a 25-year-old man was found by police at the bus station.

Derek William Creswell, Strand Road, Londonderry, admitted stealing alcohol worth £15.99 from Lidl on June 1 this year.

Banbridge Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Newry, heard that CCTV at the store showed the defendant entering with a blue bag.

He left with a bottle of Bushmills whiskey and a bottle of Magners cider.

He did not pay for the items.

Police caught up with him at the local bus station and the defendant still had the blue bag with him.

Creswell apologised and said that he should have learned from his mistakes in the past.

The items were recovered.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client had been in Maghaberry on a number of occasions.

He explained that he got the bus down to Banbridge because he knew someone in the area and had spent the day with them.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said Creswell had a significant record which led to him being in prison.

He added that in recent times there was an offence involving hijacking and he hoped that the remorse expressed by the defendant was genuine.

Judge Copeland imposed a conditional discharge for two years.