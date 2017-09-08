Stole medication, cash, sweets and umbrella

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court after a 19-year-old man admitted two offences.

Kalvin Cull, Millmount Court, Lurgan Road, Banbridge, is accused of interfering with a vehicle or trailer on July 6 this year in the vicinity of Dunbar Road, Banbridge.

He is also charged with stealing medication, an umbrella, sweets and cash on the same date.

A barrister representing Cull said he was in breach of a suspended sentence and pre-sentence report would benefit the court.

The case was adjourned until October 5 for a report from the probation service.