Stole aftershave while drunk

After putting two bottles of aftershave in his pocket a 46-year-old man walked out of a shop without paying, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Brian Niall Vint, Edenderry Park, Banbridge, admitted the theft of the items, worth £102, from Gordons Chemist in the town on November 5 last year.

When spoken to by police Vint said he had no memory of the incident because of his intoxication.

A solicitor explained that Vint went to this chemist’s to get his medication so he was always going to be identified.

The solicitor said he had one previous similar conviction.

She added that the defendant regretted the matter and was embarrassed by it.

He was no longer drinking alcohol.

Referring to the defendant’s previous record District Judge Eamonn King said there was some involvement in drugs and the theft of these types of items may be stealing to fund a drug habit.

Vint’s solicitor said he would deny taking illegal substances and that alcohol was the factor.

The judge asked if the defendant had any money with him in court to pay compensation for the stolen items which had not been recovered.

Through his solicitor Vint said he did not have any money but could bring the amount to court the following week.

Judge King adjourned sentencing until April 27 for the defendant to bring full restitution to court.