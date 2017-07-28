Speeding on the Newry Road

With ten points already on his licence a 28-year-old man was banned from driving for six months on the tot up system last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Ross Paul Mathers Downey, Ballyholland Park, Newry, admitted a speeding offence on March 29 this year.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the Newry Road, Banbridge.

A solicitor representing Downey said he already had ten points on his licence and this was his third speeding offence. She explained that her client’s elderly grandfather was disabled and needed to get to hospital appointments.

The solicitor added that the defendant realised that he has to adjust his speed.

She asked the judge to use his discretion and perhaps reduce the normal six month ban because Downey had to care for his disabled grandfather. Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said he did not see any way in which he could use his discretion. The defendant on three previous occasions had been given points.

He added that Downey would have to be more scrupulous to keep within the speed limit.

The judge imposed a £100 fine, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned him from driving for six months.