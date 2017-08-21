Smashed door at Belmont Hotel

A 19-year-old man who smashed a glass door at a Banbridge hotel had money with him at the local court last week to pay for the damage.

At a previous court James Milner, whose address was given as Highlands Avenue, Newry, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to the door belonging to the Belmont Hotel in Banbridge.

The court heard that on April 3 last year at 1.45am police were called to the premises.

The defendant was identified as the perpetrator in an incident.

In a later statement he admitted kicking the glass door causing it to smash after he had been ejected from the hotel and was upset.

The cost of repairing the damage was £258.

A barrister representing Milner said his client had the money with him in court.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he would accept the recommendation in a probation report.

Ordering Milner to pay the money forthwith to the court he imposed a probation order for 12 months.

He told the defendant he hoped he would listen to the advice given to him as his record was concerning.

The judge added that it was involving drugs, vandalism, criminal damage and aggravated assault.

The judge said that if Milner continued to go further down the wrong path the next stage for him would be going to prison.