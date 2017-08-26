Shots fired at house in Lurgan

A man and woman have escaped injury after two shots were fired at the front door of a house in the Spelga Park area of Lurgan in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

The incident happened at approximately 12.45am.

Police said neither of the occupants was injured but they were left very badly shaken.

Detective Inspector Mark Byrne has appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has information to contact detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 68 26/08/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.